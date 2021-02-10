Chiefs place OLB coach Britt Reid on administrative leave

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was placed on administrative leave after his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday, the team announced Tuesday in a statement.

"Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday's multi-vehicle accident. We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested," the statement read. "Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery."

Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday night that left a 5-year-old girl, identified in the Chiefs statement as Ariel Young, in critical condition with a brain injury, according to the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department media unit.

According to the KCPD, a grey Chevy Impala had run out of gas and was stopped on the southbound entrance ramp for I-435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. A Chevy Traverse was parked, with its lights on, near the Impala to lend assistance. A Ram pickup truck, which Britt Reid admitted to police he was driving, traveling on the entrance ramp struck the left front of the Impala and then the rear of the Traverse.

A 5-year-old seated in the back seat of the Traverse was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, per police, and a 4-year-old also seated in the back seat was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Traverse and the front seat adult passenger did not sustain injuries, nor did the Impala driver.

Britt Reid did not accompany the Chiefs to Super Bowl LV in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Andy Reid briefly addressed the situation following his team's loss on Sunday, but said he could not elaborate on the situation.