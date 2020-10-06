Chiefs, Patriots conclude very 'different' week on Monday night

A chaotic and unprecedented week for the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs concluded Monday evening.

The Chiefs won and improved to 4-0, while the Patriots are 2-2, but it wasn't as simple as wins and losses before Monday evening finally played out.

It was a week rife with uncertainty in the aftermath of Patriots starting quarterback ﻿Cam Newton﻿ testing positive for COVID-19, along with Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. Those coronavirus results brought about a switch in game day. It wasn't until Sunday morning, after all Patriots and Chiefs point of care tests came back negative, that it was announced the game would in fact take place on Monday.

"It's different, but we're expecting different this year," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game, via 41 Action News' Hayley Lewis, on getting ready for the game and dealing with the obstacles.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Sunday. Then there was the option of Monday, or perhaps Tuesday.

It was an uncertain week in the world of football during a most uncertain time in the world as a whole.

No doubt a difficult week of preparations for both squads, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered no excuses for his team's loss despite the circumstances.

"You can't give a good football team those kind of opportunities. We competed hard, we just didn't make enough plays," he said. "Just didn't play good enough."

When asked about any concerns playing, Belichick pointed out his team followed all protocols.

"We've done everything right, everything we're supposed to do, so it's in the hands of medical people here," he said.

It was no doubt a challenge for everyone involved within the organizations.

"My hat goes off to the operations staff for pulling this thing off," Reid said, via Sports Radio 810s Aly Trost.