NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Chiefs, Patriots conclude very 'different' week on Monday night

Published: Oct 05, 2020 at 11:21 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A chaotic and unprecedented week for the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs concluded Monday evening.

The Chiefs won and improved to 4-0, while the Patriots are 2-2, but it wasn't as simple as wins and losses before Monday evening finally played out.

It was a week rife with uncertainty in the aftermath of Patriots starting quarterback ﻿Cam Newton﻿ testing positive for COVID-19, along with Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. Those coronavirus results brought about a switch in game day. It wasn't until Sunday morning, after all Patriots and Chiefs point of care tests came back negative, that it was announced the game would in fact take place on Monday.

"It's different, but we're expecting different this year," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game, via 41 Action News' Hayley Lewis, on getting ready for the game and dealing with the obstacles.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Sunday. Then there was the option of Monday, or perhaps Tuesday.

It was an uncertain week in the world of football during a most uncertain time in the world as a whole.

No doubt a difficult week of preparations for both squads, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered no excuses for his team's loss despite the circumstances.

"You can't give a good football team those kind of opportunities. We competed hard, we just didn't make enough plays," he said. "Just didn't play good enough."

When asked about any concerns playing, Belichick pointed out his team followed all protocols.

"We've done everything right, everything we're supposed to do, so it's in the hands of medical people here," he said.

It was no doubt a challenge for everyone involved within the organizations.

"My hat goes off to the operations staff for pulling this thing off," Reid said, via Sports Radio 810s Aly Trost.

And thus ended a hectic and very "different" week for the Chiefs and Patriots concluded. And, ultimately, the boys played on.

Related Content

news

Falcons WR Julio Jones re-aggravates hamstring injury, ruled out vs. Packers

After being considered questionable entering "Monday Night Football," Julio Jones did not return for the second half after aggravating his previous hamstring injury.
news

What we learned from Chiefs' win over Patriots 

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a defeat of the New England Patriots that ended an arduous week for both. 
news

Week 4 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs; Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

The official inactive players for Monday night's games between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers
news

NFL stresses new COVID-19 protocols in memo; violations causing schedule adjustments could result in forfeiture of games

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to all 32 teams Monday detailing new COVID-19 protocols, stressing that "compliance is mandatory."
news

Texans fire Bill O'Brien as general manager, head coach

The Bill O'Brien era has ended in Houston. Following an 0-4 start, the Texans have fired general manager and head coach Bill O'Brien, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Brian Flores: 'I would presume' Ryan Fitzpatrick will be Dolphins' starter in Week 5

Ryan Fitzpatrick could not get the Dolphins a win against the Seahawks on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores had to answer questions on whether or not it was time for rookie Tua Tagovailoa to start.
news

Darren Waller, Derek Carr among Raiders players fined for violations of NFL COVID-19 protocols

A number of Las Vegas Raiders players, including TE Darren Waller, QB Derek Carr and TE Jason Witten were fined Monday for violations of the league's COVID-19 protocols and procedures during a charity event last week in Nevada.
news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys have no plans of making drastic coaching changes after 1-3 start

Despite the 1-3 start, the underachieving Cowboys aren't planning to shake up the coaching staff yet. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones said the team isn't planning to make any drastic changes following Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns.

news

Joe Judge: Giants won't punish Golden Tate for role in fight with Jalen Ramsey

The Giants will not punish Golden Tate for his role in Sunday's postgame fight between him and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Joe Judge said he felt Tate was simply defending himself.
news

Bill O'Brien: Must 'do a better job coaching' for Texans to reverse 0-4 start

Bill O'Brien's abrupt shift in sideline responsibilities, however drastic it was or wasn't, didn't produce a victory for the still-winless Texans on Sunday. O'Brien said Monday he's uncertain of whether he'll continue with such a formula.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler going on IR with hamstring strain, sidelined at least one month

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ will be out a while. The Chargers RB suffered what is considered a serious hamstring injury and will be placed on injured reserve with the hope of returning later in the season, Ian Rapoport reports. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL