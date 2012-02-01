Chiefs offensive coordinator Muir retires after 34 years in NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Offensive coordinator Bill Muir informed the Chiefs on Wednesday that he will retire after 34 years in the NFL, a move many had expected after Kansas City struggled much of last season.
Muir joined the Chiefs as offensive line coach in 2009 and was elevated to offensive coordinator by then-coach Todd Haley, who was fired midway through this season.
The longtime assistant also spent seven seasons in Tampa Bay, where he won a Super Bowl as part of Jon Gruden's staff. The Buccaneers won three division titles during his time there.
Muir was not expected to remain the Chiefs' offensive coordinator even if he had remained on staff. New coach Romeo Crennel has said he hopes to have that position filled sometime after the Super Bowl.
"I am excited for Bill as he moves into retirement," Crennel said, according to the team's official site. "I have known him for a long time and he is one of the finest coaches I've ever been around and an even better person. Bill is a very good friend and I have a great deal of respect for the way he worked. It was a privilege to work alongside him."
"This was a personal decision for me, the timing was right," Muir said. "The Chiefs are in great hands with Romeo and Scott and I wish them nothing but the best."
