Chiefs, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy expected to reach new agreement in coming weeks 

Published: Feb 07, 2021 at 10:13 AM
Mike Garafolo

The Chiefs and Eric Bieniemy were so convinced he'd be a head coach by now, neither side bothered to even push for a contract for the 2021 season.

Kansas City's offensive coordinator is coaching his final game under his current deal, which is set to expire after the Super Bowl against the Buccaneers, sources informed of Bieniemy's contract status have said. Often coaches have a "rollover" year in their deals, which automatically triggers after the previous season ends, though that's not the case with Bieniemy.

Neither side is concerned about Bieniemy's status, as they expect to reach a new agreement in the coming weeks. One source said there was outside interest in Bieniemy's services as an offensive coordinator, though teams who were exploring that possibility quickly became aware Bieniemy, who loves Kansas City, was only leaving one way -- as a head coach.

The only problem is Bieniemy was passed over again.

"Eric is a damn good coach and there's no reason why he should be excluded from our sidelines as an NFL head coach," Rod Graves, the executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, told the Washington Post.

Bieniemy will now have to wait for the next head-coaching hiring cycle. He has stated his desire to be a head coach, and sources close to him have wondered whether he will look to the college ranks for that opportunity rather than wait for an NFL job that has yet to present itself.

