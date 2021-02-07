Chiefs, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy expected to reach new agreement in coming weeks 

The Chiefs and Eric Bieniemy were so convinced he'd be a head coach by now, neither side bothered to even push for a contract for the 2021 season.

Kansas City's offensive coordinator is coaching his final game under his current deal, which is set to expire after the Super Bowl against the Buccaneers, sources informed of Bieniemy's contract status have said. Often coaches have a "rollover" year in their deals, which automatically triggers after the previous season ends, though that's not the case with Bieniemy.

Neither side is concerned about Bieniemy's status, as they expect to reach a new agreement in the coming weeks. One source said there was outside interest in Bieniemy's services as an offensive coordinator, though teams who were exploring that possibility quickly became aware Bieniemy, who loves Kansas City, was only leaving one way -- as a head coach.

The only problem is Bieniemy was passed over again.

"Eric is a damn good coach and there's no reason why he should be excluded from our sidelines as an NFL head coach," Rod Graves, the executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, told the Washington Post.