Chiefs kicker Succop reportedly signs five-year, $14M deal

Succop, the 256th and final pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, has signed a five-year, $14 million contract extension with Kansas City, a person with knowledge of the deal said late Friday.
ESPN.com, citing anonymous sources, first reported the extension.
The contract includes a $2 million signing bonus, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because an official announcement hadn't been made.
Succop joins two other kickers who signed lucrative five-year extensions. Billy Cundiff took a $15 million deal to remain with the Baltimore Ravens in January, and Mason Crosby received a $14.75 million pact from the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers in July.
The soft-spoken Succop matched Pete Stoyanovich's franchise record when he hit 22 consecutive field goals earlier this season. The streak put Succop atop a list of Chiefs kickers that includes Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud, Nick Lowery and Morten Andersen, the NFL's all-time leading scorer.
Succop also hit all five tries during a 22-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, which matched Stenerud and Lowery for the single-game franchise record. One of them was a career-best 54-yarder.
Succop's streak of consecutive made field goals ended last week against the Oakland Raiders, when he had two blocked. But he still has connected on 24 of 29 tries this season, and he's perfect on 90 career extra-point attempts.
