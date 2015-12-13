Chiefs hold off Chargers to remain in playoff hunt

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) held off the San Diego Chargers (3-10), 10-3, to remain in the playoff race. Here is what we learned from the game:
Linebacker Dee Ford had the game of his career. The second-year defender recorded seven tackles and three sacks. Kansas City had five sacks on the day and held Philip Rivers to a 64.4 quarterback rating.
The Chiefs only mustered up 10 points against a poor San Diego defense. They scored their lone touchdown late in the first half when Smith hit Albert Wilsonfor a 44-yard touchdown. They then followed up the touchdown with a field goal just before the half, but were shut out in the second half.
- San Diego's laundry list of issues remained the same in Kansas City. The offense line struggled to pass and run block -- and the Chargers' defense is just bad in all phases.
The Chargers' dink-and-dunk-style offense has become very predictable due to Rivers only trusting Antonio Gates, Ladarius Green and Danny Woodhead. On the ground, rookie running back Melvin Gordon is still having a tough time generating a run attack. It doesn't help matters that Gordon is running behind a makeshift offensive line.
- Rivers played Sunday's game with the flu. The Chargers' franchise quarterback was 24 of 43 for 263 yards passing with one interception.