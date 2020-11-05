Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder tested positive for COVID-19

The Kansas City Chiefs staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 is VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

One of the top athletic trainers in the NFL, Burkholder is in his eighth season with the Chiefs and second as VP of Sports Medicine. Trainers are at the forefront of keeping COVID-19 protocol.

The team earlier announced that a member of the staff had tested positive without naming Burkholder.

"The club was notified this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19," the teams said in a statement. "The individual is self-quarantining, under the team's medical care, and contact tracing is taking place. The team is now in the NFL's Intensive Protocol and working closely with the league and medical experts.

"The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remains our number one priority.

"The Chiefs will hold practice this morning and then out of precaution, the facilities will be closed this afternoon and meetings will be held virtually.

"We'll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us.