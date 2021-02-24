Chiefs HC Andy Reid's hat, face shield displayed in Hall of Fame

Andy Reid's likely bound for Canton once his coaching career concludes, but his now trademark hat and face shield have beaten him there.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday that Reid's game-worn hat and face shield have been put on display in the hallowed venue's "Pro Football Today Gallery."

A Reid trademark during a 2020 season unlike any before it, the shield-hat combo was brought about due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reid's face shield drew immediate attention as it was fogged up early and often in the Chiefs' season opener against the Houston Texans.

"That was brutal," Reid said after the game. "I didn't do very good with that thing. It will be better the next time. I appreciate you asking that, though. It was a bit of a mess, but we'll get it fixed."

It ended up working out well enough, as Reid piloted his Chiefs to a second-straight Super Bowl berth, though Kansas City came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Despite the season-ending loss for Reid and Co., it would seem his Hall of Fame case is a stellar one, as he's coached teams to three Super Bowls (twice with the Chiefs, once with the Eagles) with one win and his 221 regular season victories are sixth all-time in NFL chronicle.