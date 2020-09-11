Around the NFL

Andy Reid: Fogged-up face shield was 'brutal' in season opener 

Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 08:06 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As Thursday night's season-opener pressed on, Andy Reid's team pulled away from the Houston Texans en route to a 34-20 victory.

One of the biggest questions as the game crept forward was whether the Kansas City Chiefs coach could even see the game he was calling.

Reid's face shield began to fog up like car windows on a midwinter's eve.

After the win, the Super Bowl-winning coach was asked by Aaron Ladd of KSHB in K.C. about the face shield.

"That was brutal," Reid said after the game. "I didn't do very good with that thing. It will be better the next time. I appreciate you asking that, though. It was a bit of a mess, but we'll get it fixed."

Predictably, social media had a field day with Reid's mask situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced coaches on the sideline to wear face coverings. Reid opted for the shield, while Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien chose a mask. We'll see what the other 30 head coaches choose over the weekend.

Aside from adjusting his game plan for opponents each week, Reid might also have to tweak his mask-game. The fog will only get worse as the season gets colder.

