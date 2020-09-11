Andy Reid: Fogged-up face shield was 'brutal' in season opener 

As Thursday night's season-opener pressed on, Andy Reid's team pulled away from the Houston Texans en route to a 34-20 victory.

One of the biggest questions as the game crept forward was whether the Kansas City Chiefs coach could even see the game he was calling.

Reid's face shield began to fog up like car windows on a midwinter's eve.

After the win, the Super Bowl-winning coach was asked by Aaron Ladd of KSHB in K.C. about the face shield.