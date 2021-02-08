Chiefs HC Andy Reid: My heart goes out to all those involved in last week's crash

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Sunday following Super Bowl LV that his "heart goes out" to everyone involved in last Thursday's multi-vehicle crash involving his son, Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, that left a 5-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

"My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular, the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life," Andy Reid said after his team's 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "Listen, it's a tough situation, I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So, the questions that you have, I'm gonna have to turn those down at the time. Just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

According to details released by Kansas City (Missouri) Police, a grey Chevy Impala had run out of gas and was stopped on the southbound entrance ramp for I-435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium last Thursday night. A Chevy Traverse was parked with its lights on near the Impala to assist. A Ram pickup truck, which Britt Reid admitted to police he was driving, traveling on the entrance ramp struck the left front of the Impala and then struck the rear of the Traverse.

A 5-year-old sitting in the back seat of the Traverse was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, per police, and a 4-year-old sitting in the back seat was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Traverse and the front seat adult passenger did not sustain injuries in the crash, and the driver of the Impala also was not injured.

The 5-year-old remains in critical condition, police said Sunday.