Chiefs' Hali: 'It would be great' if we could keep Crennel as coach

Romeo Crennel's resume got a nice boost after the Kansas City Chiefs ended the Packers' bid for a perfect season with a 19-14 win in his first game as interim coach. But what Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali had to say about Crennel's coaching credentials this week could speak well toward his future in K.C.
"He's very motivating," Hali told the Kansas City Star on Wednesday. "He treats us like men. He does expect a lot from us, but he knows what it takes to work this business, and how the body feels, and we're people, too. We love Romeo."
Crennel has been the Chiefs' defensive coordinator since the start of the 2010 season, and Hali has blossomed into one of the top pass rushers in the game under Crennel's tutelage. Hali, the Chiefs' first-round draft pick in 2006, posted a career-best 14.5 sacks in Crennel's first season in Kansas City, and he has 12.5 sacks through 14 games this year.
"I think anybody on this team would agree with me, if we can keep Romeo as our head coach here, it would be great," Hali said. "We love what he does, and his game plan. As you can see what happened (against Green Bay), he was able to control the clock along with our quarterback. That's something we haven't been able to do for a long time, control the clock. That will win you games."
Hali got no argument from offensive coordinator Bill Muir, who offered his own support.
"The defense has started to turn the corner. It would be a shame to change that," Muir said. "I think Romeo's demeanor as a football coach, he relates very well to the players, he has a sternness to him, about being a dictatorial-type of man. I just think he would do a good job."
Crennel said he appreciated the support but that his sole focus is on the remaining regular-season games against Oakland and Denver.
"I've won one game. Let's see if we can win another, and whatever happens will happen after the season is over," Crennel said. "The only thing I can control is my players and how we play and whether we win or lose or not, so that's what I'm going to do.
"I know that I can lean on these guys any time I want to or need to, and the biggest thing that I've done as far as leaning on them is letting them do their job. That's the biggest thing, because they are experienced coaches, and they know the game of football."