Around the NFL

Chiefs GM Brett Veach acknowledges potential need to address Chris Jones, Frank Clark contracts

Published: Mar 03, 2023 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy fewer than three weeks ago. In the fast-paced NFL world, there isn't much time to savor the moment.

General manager Brett Veach and his staff are already pivoting to the future, attempting to win back-to-back titles -- something no club has done since New England in 2004-2005.

To continue upgrading the roster and keep key players like left tackle Orlando Brown in town, Veach will need to address the contracts of defensive linemen Chris Jones and Frank Clark. Both have one year left on their deals, but with cap-hits north of $28 million and no guaranteed dollars left, they're candidates to have their contracts re-done to remain in K.C.

"The good thing for us is that we have these strong connections with these players that have played here a long time," Veach said earlier this week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "They love being here. That's a good starting point for us. The bonds that we have with these players, and the fact that we have a long track record with them, helps us buy more time."

Last year, Clark took a pay cut to remain in K.C. after a down season. He responded with a better 2022 en route to the Super Bowl victory. Clark is a potential candidate for an extension that could lower his cap hit in 2023 -- the other option would be cutting the pass rusher to save $21 million on the cap.

"We'll probably, to a certain extent, need some cap space, but we have a long history with (Clark) and his agent (Erik Burkhardt), too," Veach said. "He'll be one of the many conversations we have this week and look forward to getting with him and seeing if we can work something out that makes sense for both parties."

An extension for Jones, one of the NFL's most dominant defensive linemen, could also be in the cards for K.C.

"We'll certainly have conversations with Chris and his agents (Jason Katz and Michael Katz)," Veach said. "Doing something with Chris would make sense for us, and I think Chris will want to stay here and retire a Chief."

Needing to get under the cap before March 15, and have room for Brown's potential franchise tag (tag deadline is March 7), if the Chiefs are going to extend the contracts of Jones and Clark, it could happen in the coming weeks. But as Veach noted, things can change quickly, as they did with Tyreek Hill last offseason before a blockbuster trade went down.

"I left here last year thinking we were going to get Tyreek's (deal) redone," Veach said. "Things change quickly. The market usually dictates these things."

Related Content

news

Nick Bosa believes teaming up with his brother Joey Bosa 'might break the NFL'

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa believes if he and his brother Joey Bosa teamed up one day it would "break the NFL."

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Calijah Kancey posts fastest 40-yard dash time by DT since 2003

Pitt's Calijah Kancey posted a 4.67-second 40-yard dash on Thursday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the best time for a defensive tackle at the event since 2003, per Next Gen Stats.

news

Ravens' Rashod Bateman responds to Eric DeCosta admitting WR woes: 'Stop pointing the finger'

In a since-deleted tweet, Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took issue with general manager Eric DeCosta's characterization of Baltimore's problems at wide receiver.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident; trial set for July 31

Saints running back Alvin Kamara pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm at a Clark County (Nevada) courthouse on Thursday. His trial is set for July 31.

news

Jaguars expected to place franchise tag on TE Evan Engram

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram, assuming the two sides don't get a long-term deal done, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Jalen Carter returns to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine after arrest for reckless driving, racing in connection with fatal crash

Top draft prospect Jalen Carter, who was booked and released Wednesday night on reckless driving and racing charges, returned to Indianapolis on Thursday to finish his interviews, measurements and other activities at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones weighs chances of drafting RB in first round

Might the Cowboys consider using a first-round pick on a running back seven years after they did so with Ezekiel Elliott in 2016? Perhaps they would, considering they hold the 26th overall pick and not selection No. 4 as they did when they took Zeke.

news

Kevin O'Connell believes Justin Jefferson has 'just scratched the surface' with Vikings offense

Following his All-Pro wideout's 1,809-yard, 128-catch, eight-touchdown campaign, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell believes Justin Jefferson can soar even higher.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on potentially trading for No. 1 pick: 'There's got to be a guy worthy of it'

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said he's heard the noise that his team is predestined to trade up to the first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and select a quarterback. "To move up," Ballard said, "there's got to be a guy worthy of it."

news

DeMeco Ryans excited to work with Nick Caserio to turn Texans into contender

Head coach DeMeco Ryans has reached the top of the coaching ladder in the place where he began his playing career and now he says he has "hit the ground running," to transform the Texans into a legitimate threat in the AFC South.

news

Panthers HC Frank Reich still weighing QB options; believes Derek Carr 'checks a lot of boxes'

Panthers head coach Frank Reich came away impressed after a meeting with free-agent quarterback Derek Carr on Tuesday, but he said the team is still evaluating both veteran and rookie QB options.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE