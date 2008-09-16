Chiefs' front line will not be kind to Johnson owners

We can't be overly critical in evaluating the Jacksonville offensive line. The Jaguars were without three starters along the line on Sunday, and one injured backup was forced into the starting lineup. Jacksonville added three linemen last week, but they will need time to adjust to the Jaguars' offense. After totaling just 33 yards on the ground in Week 1, the Jaguars ran for 98 yards on 27 carries (3.6 YPC), while the line allowed just two sacks in 28 pass attempts against the Bills. The Jacksonville offense is predicated on the running game, and although the line lost a host of talent to injuries, the unit should improve over the next few weeks due to a great coaching staff, continued focus on running the ball and the reserve linemen getting more reps and building chemistry.