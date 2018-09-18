Chiefs' D? Jared Goff vs. pressure? A hurdle for each 2-0 team

Second to winning the turnover differential, do you know which trait the majority of playoff teams exhibited over the past 10 years? They ranked in the top five in pressure differential (defensive pressures created minus offensive pressures allowed). And yes, I am complimenting the Jaguars' O-line here. The Jags' defense is looking historically talented, but the O-line allowing zero pressures to the Patriots in Week 2 adds important postseason upside to this club. The season-ending ACL tear suffered by OT Cam Robinson vs. New England is a concern going forward (he had zero pressures allowed), but of all the 2-0 teams, the Jags have the greatest projected win percentage over their next four games (vs. Titans, vs. Jets, at Chiefs, at Cowboys), mostly due to their defense. It will be the Jags' offense -- and specifically the O-line's ability to aid quarterback Blake Bortles in avoiding pressure (like getting hit while he throws, which has happened to him 17 times since the start of last season, which is top two in the league) that will determine how far this team goes. If he can avoid pressure, it will increase his efficiency.