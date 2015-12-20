Chiefs capitalize on Ravens' turnovers in 34-14 win

Published: Dec 20, 2015 at 09:01 AM

BALTIMORE - The Kansas City Chiefs capitalized on a variety of miscues by the Baltimore Ravens and extended their winning streak to eight games with a 34-14 victory Sunday.

Tyvon Branch returned a fumble 73 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Marcus Peters clinched the victory with a 90-yard interception return for a score with 4:36 left.

Kansas City (9-5) also scored touchdowns following a drive-extending penalty by Baltimore and a failed fake punt.

With the victory, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to follow a five-game skid with eight successive wins in the same season. Kansas City also kept itself in the thick of the AFC playoff picture.

Baltimore (4-10) lost its third straight and fell to 2-5 at home. It's the first time in their 20-year history that the Ravens have lost five home games.

