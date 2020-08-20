Chiefs ban headdresses at Arrowhead Stadium as part of new policies

The Kansas City Chiefs introduced new policies Thursday that are geared toward raising awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrating "the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area."

Fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into Arrowhead Stadium, and while face painting will still be allowed, "any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited."

"Fans will be asked to remove any American Indian-themed face paint prior to passing security screening outside the stadium," per the new policy.

The franchise also said it is "engaged in a thorough review process of" its famed "Arrowhead Chop" chant and n "to have additional discussions in the future."

The beating of a large drum is also up for possible adjustment, as the team said it is "exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck that maintains a unifying effect between our fans and our players but better represents the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures."

"This includes discussions around how to shift the focus of the drum to something that symbolizes the heartbeat of the stadium," per the statement.

The team will continue with many of the traditions it has introduced over the past six years, including inviting members of tribes with a historic connection to the region to participate in the organization's American Indian Heritage Month Game. The franchise is also "exploring the creation of a more formalized education program with input from both our local and national partners."