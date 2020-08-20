Around the NFL

Chiefs ban headdresses at Arrowhead Stadium as part of new policies

Published: Aug 20, 2020 at 05:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs introduced new policies Thursday that are geared toward raising awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrating "the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area."

Fans will be prohibited from wearing headdresses into Arrowhead Stadium, and while face painting will still be allowed, "any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions will be prohibited."

"Fans will be asked to remove any American Indian-themed face paint prior to passing security screening outside the stadium," per the new policy.

The franchise also said it is "engaged in a thorough review process of" its famed "Arrowhead Chop" chant and n "to have additional discussions in the future."

The beating of a large drum is also up for possible adjustment, as the team said it is "exploring all options for a modified engagement moment from the Drum Deck that maintains a unifying effect between our fans and our players but better represents the spiritual significance of the drum in American Indian cultures."

"This includes discussions around how to shift the focus of the drum to something that symbolizes the heartbeat of the stadium," per the statement.

The team will continue with many of the traditions it has introduced over the past six years, including inviting members of tribes with a historic connection to the region to participate in the organization's American Indian Heritage Month Game. The franchise is also "exploring the creation of a more formalized education program with input from both our local and national partners."

"We are grateful for the meaningful conversations we have had with all of these American Indian leaders," the team said in a statement. "It is important that we continue the dialogue on these significant topics, and we look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

Related Content

Nov 12, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
news

Dez Bryant will leave Ravens workout without contract 

Former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant will leave the Ravens facility without a deal, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
news

John Ross heading back to Bengals after leaving to care for family

Bengals wideout John Ross is returning to the team after leaving to care for family members with COVID-19.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill left practice early with hamstring injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are being cautious with their star receiver. Tyreek Hill left practice after suffering a hamstring injury. 
Aug 10, 2020; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns player Kevin Johnson (28) during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns via USA TODAY Sports
news

Browns corner Kevin Johnson hospitalized with lacerated liver

Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson is hospitalized after suffering a lacerated liver when a teammate landed on him during practice.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass during an NFL football organized team activity Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Free of 'gigantic' elbow brace, Rob Gronkowski looking different to Bucs staff

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is looking like his former self at practice. Coach Bruce Arians says he's no longer stiff and doesn't have the elbow brace.
Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins (71) between plays during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 17-9. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Cowboys RT La'el Collins misses practice after car crash

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins missed practice after getting involved in a major car crash on Thursday morning.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 24, 2019 in Cleveland.The Browns defeated the Dolphins 41-24. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is finally off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and tight end Josh Oliver is headed to IR. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: Aldon Smith 'impressive' in return thus far
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: Aldon Smith 'impressive' in return thus far

Aldon Smith hadn't been on a football field in years until he sauntered onto the Dallas Cowboys' facility for training camp. Mike McCarthy said you wouldn't have known that after just a few practices.
McDermott: Skepticism of Josh Allen 'understandable' until Bills QB 'able to silence that'
news

McDermott: Skepticism of Josh Allen 'understandable' until Bills QB 'able to silence that'

The No. 1 goal of the 2020 Buffalo Bills is Josh Allen's continued development. Coach Sean McDermott knows the QB's skeptics will remain vocal until Allen's play muzzles them.
Greg Olsen enters first season with Seahawks with 'things to prove'
news

Greg Olsen enters first season with Seahawks with 'things to prove'

Greg Olsen could have rode off into the sunset and headed directly for a TV booth. Instead, the veteran tight end decided to continue to put his body on the line, joining the Seattle Seahawks.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) working out during Chargers 2008 training camp, Aug. 1, 2008 in San Diego. (Kevin Reece via AP)
news

Philip Rivers seeks to strike balance between 'aggressive and stupid'

After an interception-plagued 2019 season in which he tossed 20 picks, Philip Rivers is hoping to balance aggression with smarter decisions as the new Colts quarterback.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL