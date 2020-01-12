Chiefs back in AFC championship as healthy, formidable as ever

The Chiefs really haven't needed this kind of production in a long time. They finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak, and only twice did they exceed the 30-point mark. Head coach Andy Reid committed himself to a more conservative mode of football, so much so that Mahomes -- the same man who threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns on his way to being named the league's Most Valuable Player in 2018 -- had two games where he threw for fewer than 200 yards (in victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders). It was starting to look like the Chiefs simply couldn't dominate in the same way they had a season ago.