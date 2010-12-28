Chiefs attempt to hand Raiders first division loss

Published: Dec 28, 2010 at 04:16 PM

The storyline
Only the Raiders could potentially go 6-0 within their division (with a win at Arrowhead) and miss the playoffs. Raise your hand if you had the Chiefs in position to rest starters in Week 17 with a division crown already secured.

Why you should watch
It is always interesting when these rivals meet. Matt Cassel has quietly had an MVP-type season (no coincidence his quick return from appendicitis keyed Kansas City's playoff run). These are two of the best rushing teams in the NFL.

Did you know?
The Raiders have won three straight games at Kansas City. ... Oakland's Darren McFadden ranks second in the NFL by averaging 128 yards from scrimmage per game. ... The Chiefs are 7-0 at home this season. ... Kansas City's Dwayne Bowe has a franchise record 15 touchdown catches this year.

