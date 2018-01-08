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Chiefs assistant coach Brad Childress planning to retire

Published: Jan 08, 2018 at 05:46 AM
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Marc Sessler

Matt Nagy isn't the only coach on his way out of Kansas City.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported Monday that Chiefs assistant head coach Brad Childress is planning to retire after 19 years in the league, according to sources.

Pelissero added that "it doesn't sound like [head coach] Andy Reid will be able to talk him out of it," noting that Childress is "at peace" with the decision.

Childress is best known for his up-and-down head-coaching stint with the Minnesota Vikings, which lasted from 2006 to midway through the 2010 campaign, a run that peaked with a Brett Favre-led jaunt to the NFC title game in 2009.

The 61-year-old Childress also served as offensive coordinator for the Eagles (2002-2005) and Browns (2012) before joining Reid's staff the following season.

With a long coaching career that began way back in 1978 as the running backs coach at Illinois, Childress leaves the game with a ton of experience under his belt.

Reid must now reorganize a Chiefs staff that has lost Nagy -- who was hired Monday as coach of the Bears -- and Childress after losing Doug Pederson to the Eagles in 2016.

There's also a chance quarterback Alex Smithcould be moved in the new league year. Bottom line: The offseason has come quick to Kansas City Chiefs.

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