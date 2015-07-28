Around the NFL

Chiefs announce Eric Berry will return to field

Published: Jul 28, 2015 at 04:26 PM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

On a tiresome, familiar day in the NFL, we bring you a little good news: Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is ready to practice football again.

The Chiefs announced the surprising news Tuesday night that Berry has been cleared to take the field again on Wednesday morning for the first time since being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last December. He missed the final five weeks of last season, and concluded treatment on his cancer in June.

Berry will speak to the media on Wednesday, and the Chiefs will address his medical future. But clearly his return to football practice is a strong sign of confidence and great news regarding Berry's health. The Chiefs say that Berry undertook several rounds of thorough testing before getting cleared.

The news provides a bright spot for the Chiefs on the same day that they announced Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe recently underwent back surgery that will keep him out indefinitely. The Chiefs also learned last week that cornerback Sean Smith was suspended for the first three games of the season.

Berry has made three Pro Bowls since being drafted fifth overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. The team wore a patch with Berry's number on their gametime jackets in December last season. It sounds like they'll get to play alongside Berry again sometime this season.

Update:Berry was on the field for the beginning of Chiefs camp Wednesday morning.

