Chiefs announce Eric Berry will return to field

On a tiresome, familiar day in the NFL, we bring you a little good news: Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is ready to practice football again.
The Chiefs announced the surprising news Tuesday night that Berry has been cleared to take the field again on Wednesday morning for the first time since being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last December. He missed the final five weeks of last season, and concluded treatment on his cancer in June.
Berry will speak to the media on Wednesday, and the Chiefs will address his medical future. But clearly his return to football practice is a strong sign of confidence and great news regarding Berry's health. The Chiefs say that Berry undertook several rounds of thorough testing before getting cleared.
The news provides a bright spot for the Chiefs on the same day that they announced Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe recently underwent back surgery that will keep him out indefinitely. The Chiefs also learned last week that cornerback Sean Smith was suspended for the first three games of the season.