Chiefs activate LB Nick Bolton (wrist) off injured reserve

One of Kansas City's defensive leaders is back in time for the home stretch.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist on Oct. 22, an injury that required surgery and had a recovery timeline of roughly two months. He returns in time for the final five games of the regular season as Kansas City aims to claim its eighth straight AFC West title.

Bolton's return also solves what potentially could've been an issue this Sunday against the Bills with linebackerDrue Tranquill ruled out due to a concussion. Buffalo heads into Week 13 ranked top five in yards per game (383.3) and points per game (32.3).

Kansas City was 6-1 before Bolton went down with injury and now sit at 8-4 as the current No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture. While Tranquill did a solid job in Bolton's absence, the Chiefs have struggled to find consistency as a team, failing to put together a win streak since losing the third-year linebacker.

Bolton, who saw a breakout performance amid the Chiefs' championship run last season, has 28 tackles and one interception in four games played this season.