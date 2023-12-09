Around the NFL

Chiefs activate LB Nick Bolton (wrist) off injured reserve

Published: Dec 09, 2023 at 01:20 PM
One of Kansas City's defensive leaders is back in time for the home stretch.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist on Oct. 22, an injury that required surgery and had a recovery timeline of roughly two months. He returns in time for the final five games of the regular season as Kansas City aims to claim its eighth straight AFC West title.

Bolton's return also solves what potentially could've been an issue this Sunday against the Bills with linebackerDrue Tranquill ruled out due to a concussion. Buffalo heads into Week 13 ranked top five in yards per game (383.3) and points per game (32.3).

Kansas City was 6-1 before Bolton went down with injury and now sit at 8-4 as the current No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture. While Tranquill did a solid job in Bolton's absence, the Chiefs have struggled to find consistency as a team, failing to put together a win streak since losing the third-year linebacker.

Bolton, who saw a breakout performance amid the Chiefs' championship run last season, has 28 tackles and one interception in four games played this season.

Coming off a road loss to Green Bay last week, Kansas City will look to avoid its first losing streak in more than two years on Sunday. Fortunately, Bolton will be there to help that cause.

Related Content

news

Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro not allowed on sidelines vs. Cowboys; 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw to be fined

After last week's sideline altercation with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw, Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro won't be allowed on the sidelines for Sunday night's road game against the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Greenlaw will be fined, Pelissero reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaire Alexander on Packers' recent turn of fortune: 'I'm not going to call myself a prophet, but I called it'

The Green Bay Packers have turned their season around since the beginning of November, winning four of their last five to storm back into playoff contention -- something cornerback Jaire Alexander foresaw coming.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, expected to start Sunday vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who passed concussion protocol late Friday afternoon, is expected to start versus the 1-11 Carolina Panthers.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Sunday's matchup vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (groin) is listed questionable for Sunday's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy feeling 'good' after appendectomy, set to coach Sunday night vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he's feeling good after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday and indicated his coaching duties won't be hindered on the sidelines against Philadelphia.
news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) ruled out vs. Bills 

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) expects to play vs. Vikings: 'If I have a heartbeat, I'm going to be out there with my brothers'

Despite dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 14, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says on The Insiders that he'll be playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson clears concussion protocol; Kevin Stefanski declines to name starter vs. Jaguars

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and is available to play for the Browns in Week 14, but head coach Kevin Stefanski won't yet name a starter vs. Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.