Chiefs 5K race features 95-year-old Air Force veteran

File this under "another reason why our veterans are amazing."
Edward Burnham, a former Air Force colonel, has participated in 143 marathons during his lifetime, including one in every state.
Oh, and he's 95.
"It's a nice open course between the stadiums out here, and you had a good turnout, so I hope you got some pictures," Burnham told the team's website. "It's pretty colorful with the wall-to-wall runners on these big streets out here."
Kudos also goes out to Chiefs players Mike DeVito, Andrew East, Eric Kush and Charcandrick West for handing out water during the run.
Like we pointed out on Sunday, football and the military often intertwine. It gives us a great opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy this holiday weekend in their honor.