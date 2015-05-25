 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chiefs 5K race features 95-year-old Air Force veteran

Published: May 25, 2015 at 02:43 AM

File this under "another reason why our veterans are amazing."

Edward Burnham, a former Air Force colonel, has participated in 143 marathons during his lifetime, including one in every state.

This weekend, he pounded his way through a 5K race put on by the Kansas City Chiefs in 74 minutes.

Oh, and he's 95.

"It's a nice open course between the stadiums out here, and you had a good turnout, so I hope you got some pictures," Burnham told the team's website. "It's pretty colorful with the wall-to-wall runners on these big streets out here."

Kudos also goes out to Chiefs players Mike DeVito, Andrew East, Eric Kush and Charcandrick West for handing out water during the run.

Like we pointed out on Sunday, football and the military often intertwine. It gives us a great opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy this holiday weekend in their honor.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: 'We're not really naming anybody' as starting quarterback

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said Arizona has yet to determine who will be the team's starting quarterback.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach anticipating 'entertaining' first round of 2026 draft with 'a lot' of trades

Depending on which general manager you listened to on Thursday, you'd think next week's draft might be the most unpredictable in recent history. Chiefs GM Brett Veach certainly thinks that could be the case.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals pick up OT Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi praises Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, keeping all options open in draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft one week away, Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is keeping all his options open with the No. 4 overall pick.