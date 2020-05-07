Chiefs' 2020 schedule creates difficult road back to Super Bowl

Kansas City will come into the 2020 NFL season knowing that those teams were fully capable of winning a second straight championship before falling short. The Chiefs will sharpen their concentration and listen closely when Reid talks about the fact that "you really have to focus in on trying to be better, trying to challenge yourselves to be even greater than what you were that previous year. It's a mindset, and it starts now." Reid has been around long enough to know all the tricks involved in finding new motivations for a successful team. However, if he needs any more incentive, all he has to do is keep alluding to the same message sent by this schedule: This task will be much harder than the last.