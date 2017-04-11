Chidobe Awuzie on DB influences, 'Madden' and more

Brian Dawkins -- he was a big, emotional leader for the team. You could tell what kind of person he was just from him playing on the field and the way he played the game. Charles Woodson's versatility and ability to play anywhere and lock up and blitz and do all of that kind of stuff. Then Darrelle Revis and his patience. He has such great patience at the cornerback position, which I think helped him lock down so many of the NFL's great receivers. All three of those guys, I've tried to look at and take a piece from their games.