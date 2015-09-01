Chicago Bears season preview: Year of transition?

The passing attack was already in question after Jay Cutler got benched for the inimitable Jimmy Clausen down the stretch last season. Now the receiving corps is in shambles. First-round rookie Kevin White, expected to replace Brandon Marshall, is in danger of missing the entire season with a stress fracture in his leg. A calf injury has forced Alshon Jeffery to miss the entire preseason. Veteran slot receiver Eddie Royal is currently dealing with a hip injury, while Marquess Wilson is nursing a hamstring strain. Even if that trio is ready to suit up for Week 1, early season rust is a valid concern.