Chicago Bears release injured veteran Lamarr Houston

Published: Sep 06, 2017 at 10:54 AM

The Chicago Bears are parting ways with Lamarr Houston.

Less than a week after Houston suffered a knee injury in the team's preseason finale, the Bears released the veteran pass rusher from injured reserve with an injury settlement, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team later made the move official.

Houston's knee injury isn't considered major, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last week. He will be ready to work out next week, per Rapoport, if any teams are interested -- and he figures to have some suitors on the open market. Still, it remains to be seen exactly when he'll be ready to return to game action.

Houston, 30, sat out most of the Bears' 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL in September. He recorded eight sacks and 36 tackles with the Bears in 2015.

