Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys to clash Monday night

A wild Week 4 is almost in the books. The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys will close out the action on Monday night. Check NFL.com later in the day for a preview of the game and watch NFL Network for a breakdown of Monday's game and all of Sunday's highlights.
Here's what else is on tap Monday:
» The Philadelphia Eagles scored a key win over an NFC East rival in the New York Giants. Jeff Darlington has the inside information on how Michael Vick and Co. came out on top in yet another close game.
» The Green Bay Packers bounced back from last week's stunning loss to down the New Orleans Saints, 30-28. Albert Breer looks at the effect of the Packers' response and the Saints' struggles to get their first win of the season.
» The Houston Texans stand at 4-0 after coasting to another victory Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Does the AFC's lone undefeated team have a weakness? Ian Rapoport ponders that and more in his Rap Sheet Rundown.
» We're nearly at the one-quarter mark of the season. Has a Super Bowl matchup emerged? Our analysts make their case in an instant debate. And check out the playoff picture to see what the postseason would look like if it started today.
» The New York Jets' 34-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers riled coach Rex Ryan, among others. Kimberly Jones weighs whether Gang Green has reason for alarm after Sunday.