Cherilus starting foundation for Haiti victims, Lions also donating

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus says his grandmother and brother are safe after the Haiti earthquake, but other extended family members were killed.
He said Friday he felt helpless when his mother called him from their U.S. home to tell him of the quake, and he rushed from the gym to be with her.
Cherilus says he tried to call his relatives but was unable to get through.
He says all they could do was worry until they heard from them that his brother and grandmother escaped injury.
Cherilus says he's starting a foundation to aid quake victims.
The Lions say they're donating $10,000 for Haiti relief in the names of three team members of Haitian background - Cherilus, Cliff Avril and Louis Delmas.
