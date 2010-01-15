Cherilus starting foundation for Haiti victims, Lions also donating

Published: Jan 15, 2010 at 06:44 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus says his grandmother and brother are safe after the Haiti earthquake, but other extended family members were killed.

For more on the Detroit Lions, check out the latest from our Lions bloggers.

»  Blog Blitz: Lions

He said Friday he felt helpless when his mother called him from their U.S. home to tell him of the quake, and he rushed from the gym to be with her.

Cherilus says he tried to call his relatives but was unable to get through.

He says all they could do was worry until they heard from them that his brother and grandmother escaped injury.

Cherilus says he's starting a foundation to aid quake victims.

The Lions say they're donating $10,000 for Haiti relief in the names of three team members of Haitian background - Cherilus, Cliff Avril and Louis Delmas.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 Fantasy Previews (aka Playoffs: The Finale)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 17 championship slate!
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 17: Joe Burrow and Josh Allen hit top five, while Kyler Murray tumbles

In this week's edition of the QB Index, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen hit the top five, while Kyler Murray takes a tumble. Check out Gregg Rosenthal's full rankings of the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW