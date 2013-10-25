Cheers to Brett Favre sanity; jeers for Priyanka haters

1. Jerry Richardson: The owner saw his Panthers win twice this week, moving the franchise above the .500 mark for the first time since Dec. 2008. For some context, the last time the Panthers were above .500, Beyonce's "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)" was the No. 1 song in America. (That nugget comes courtesy of NFL Media's David Ely, who unironically wears a Cam Newton graphic T-shirt to the office sometimes.)