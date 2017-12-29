Cheat Sheet: Falcons playing for their playoff lives

Bill Belichick called Bryce Petty a "good player" this week. The Patriots coach was being kind. In two games, Petty has looked like the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. The third-year pro has no accuracy beyond seven yards, has terrible pocket presence, and consistently hits his receivers in the feet instead of the hands. If Josh McCown had been healthy, the Jets could have pulled off wins each of the past two weeks -- that's a testament to Todd Bowles, who received an extension on Friday. The Jets continue to play feisty, and Robby Anderson could do some damage deep against New England if Petty could find the range even for a few series. How much do other NFL coaches think of Petty and the Jets chances to pull off the upset? Word is that the Steelers plan to rest their starters, despite having an outside opportunity to swipe the No. 1 seed. Bowles doesn't want to play Christian Hackenberg, but if things go as poorly for Petty as they have the past two weeks, it's time to give the second-round pick a snap or seven.