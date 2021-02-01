Chasing the G.O.A.T.: What Patrick Mahomes must average to break Tom Brady's NFL records

The outcome of Super Bowl LV will play a major role in this one. With a Chiefs win, Mahomes would be "only" four Super Bowl wins behind Brady, and he would become the first QB in NFL history with two Super Bowl wins prior to his 26th birthday. But with a Buccaneers triumph, Brady would win his seventh Super Bowl, giving Mahomes the daunting task of winning six more Lombardi Trophies just to tie Brady. Independent of this Chiefs-Bucs result, though, Mahomes is eight Super Bowl appearances behind Brady's 10. Mahomes, who will be the only quarterback all-time to start two Super Bowls at age 25 or younger, would need to reach the Super Bowl in exactly half of the next 18 seasons to surpass Brady's mark of 10 appearances -- which could theoretically happen at age 43, in the 2038 season.