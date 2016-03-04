Charles Davis' top 50 prospects for 2016 NFL Draft

Published: Mar 04, 2016 at 05:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

Last updated: April 26, 2016

Here is my updated list of the top-50 prospects in the 2016 NFL Draft.

1) Jalen Ramsey - DB, Florida State

Ramsey is ultra-talented and the best cornerback or safety in the draft. He won the unofficial "Combine Decathlon".

2) Laremy Tunsil - OT, Ole Miss

Tunsil is the best offensive lineman in the draft. He's strong, quick and agile. He plays with power and speed.

3) Myles Jack - LB, UCLA

Pick a spot on defense, and he will excel. He also played some offense in college, and played well on that side of ball, too.

4) Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Ohio State

There is not much Elliott can't do, both with and without the ball, to make an offense better.

5) Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State

He's strong, and showed good movement skills at the combine. Bosa plays with power and intensity.

6) DeForest Buckner - DT, Oregon

Despite his extended frame, Buckner plays with excellent strength. He bends well to play with good leverage.

7) Vernon Hargreaves - CB, Florida

Some questioned Hargreaves' speed, but he ran just fine at the combine.

8) Darron Lee - LB, Ohio State

What a show he put on at the combine, confirming his athleticism, which is seen on tape, too.

9) Ronnie Stanley - OT, Notre Dame

Stanley is strong and thick with really good feet and agility. He should be an immediate starter.

10) Reggie Ragland - LB, Alabama

Ragland wants to be a three-down linebacker in the NFL, and he learned a lot of NFL-style defense in college.

11) Jared Goff - QB, Cal

Goff has plenty of experience. I love his ability to process and maneuver in the pocket.

12) Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State

Many have Wentz rated as the top QB, and it's understandable. He has the frame, athleticism and presence.

13) Jarran Reed - DT, Alabama

Reed impressed me greatly at the Senior Bowl with his all-out style of play. He will continue to improve as an inside pass rusher.

14) Corey Coleman - WR, Baylor

Coleman's not only fast, but has terrific ball skills downfield.

15) Leonard Floyd - LB, Georgia

Floyd opened some eyes at the combine, and can be dynamic off the edge.

16) Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson

This is a bit of a projection for Dodd as all of his best play came in 2015 at Clemson. Dodd only played one year of high school football, so his best should be ahead of him.

17) Shaq Lawson - DE, Clemson

I love how hard he plays, and he plays his position with intelligence, too.

18) Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State

Apple proved that he has the speed to run with NFL wide receivers.

19) Laquon Treadwell - WR, Ole Miss

Treadwell uses his strength and good hands to make plays downfield. He will break tackles for extra yardage.

20) Robert Nkemdiche - DT, Ole Miss

Nkemdiche should be rated in the top 10 players in this draft, but some spotty play and off-field issues drop his ranking. But, when he plays to his potential ...

21) Sheldon Rankins - DT, Louisville

Rankins continues to impress. He played a bit dinged up during the season, but had a tremendous
Senior Bowl week.

22) A'Shawn Robinson - DT, Alabama

Robinson can be dominant as an inside rusher. He must keep his throttle wide open.

23) Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State

Decker was exposed to plenty of offense at Ohio State, and he plays with toughness and smarts.

24) Derrick Henry - RB, Alabama

A running back should not be that big, fast and powerful. He might very well receive first-round consideration.

25) Jack Conklin - OT, Michigan State

I will happily select him as my tag-team partner in a cage match. Conklin showed athleticism and good footwork in combine drills.

26) Will Fuller - WR, Notre Dame

Fuller can fly, but his improved hands during combine drills really caught the eyes of scouts.

27) Andrew Billings - DT, Baylor

We knew Billings was strong, but he made an impression with his movement skills during field drills at the combine.

28) Kamalei Correa - LB, Boise State

I continue to owe my tipster who told me to check Correa out. Looks like a classic "run-and-chase" linebacker who will make plays.

29) Vernon Butler - DT, Louisiana Tech

Butler impressed me at the Senior Bowl ... and his tape impresses, too.

30) Josh Doctson - WR, TCU

Doctson's 4.5 time in the 40 really helped him round out his skills.

31) Ryan Kelly - C, Alabama

What is it about offensive linemen out of Texas A&M? Another Aggie first-round prospect who can play offensive tackle or guard.

32) Mackensie Alexander - CB, Clemson

Alexander is ultra confident, but a lack of interceptions (zero in career) is indeed something to ponder.

33) Noah Spence - DE/OLB, Eastern Kentucky

Spence did not test as well as expected, but pass rushers are always in demand.

34) William Jackson III - CB, Houston

He was awfully impressive at the combine. He battles WRs and has good ball skills.

35) Paxton Lynch - QB, Memphis

Forget the stigma about that quarterbacks can be "too tall." This skyscraper is more than athletic enough, and can spin it.

36) Vonn Bell - S, Ohio State

Bell sat out the combine with an iffy hamstring, but his tape speaks for itself.

37) Devontae Booker - RB, Utah

Booker should have been included in this list a long time ago. That's strictly my fault. He's a high-volume runner, gets stronger as the game progresses and loves to have the ball in his hands in key situations. A knee injury in 2015 set him back, but he's terrific.

38) Kenny Clark - DT, UCLA

Clark is a big run stopper who takes on extra blockers, and can also provide inside pressure.

39) Karl Joseph - S, West Virginia

Joseph was on his way to consensus All-American status until he suffered a knee injury early in the 2015 season. He can run, cover, tackle and loves to make the big pass-breakup hit.

40) Chris Jones - DT, Mississippi State

The more I watch Jones on tape, the more I like his ability to use his hands to create space and shed blockers. He played well against very good competition, too.

41) Emmanuel Ogbah - DE, Oklahoma State

Ogbah got better each year. He was a force off the edge for Oklahoma State, working from both the left and right sides for better matchups, a la Jared Allen during his prime.

42) Austin Johnson - DT, Penn State

Johnson is another very talented defensive tackle in this year's draft. I love his get-off on the snap.

43) Tyler Boyd - WR, Pittsburgh

Boyd ran just fine and caught everything at the combine. He is truly one of my favorite players in this year's draft.

44) Jonathan Bullard - DT, Florida

Bullard is at his best when using his movement skills and quickness to get upfield and into the backfield,

45) Cody Whitehair - OG, Kansas State

Whitehair will need to lock himself in the weight room (just 16 reps on the bench press at the combine), but this college left tackle should transition nicely to guard in the NFL.

46) Artie Burns - CB, Miami (Fla.)

Burns will continue to get better with his footwork. He also shows a good understanding of pattern reading, and the ability to come off of coverage to make good plays on the ball.

47) Sheldon Day - DT, Notre Dame

Day is elusive, quick and has the ability to slither upfield to make plays. He also does a good job of using his hands and leverage to keep blockers off of his legs.

48) Su'a Cravens - LB, USC

Cravens went to college as the top safety in the country and made the move to outside linebacker during his career at USC. Can he be this year's Shaq Thompson-type ... outside-linebacker mindset with some safety-coverage skills?

49) Hunter Henry - TE, Arkansas

The best tight end in this year's class, Henry has a chance to go in the first round to a TE-needy team. He has good hands, runs routes well and keeps improving as a blocker.

50) Ryan Kelly - C, Alabama

The top pivot in this year's draft, Kelly plays with strength, but has the ability to get to the second level on blocks. He could be this year's "Travis Frederick" and coveted in the first round by power-running teams.

Falling out:Joshua Perry, LB, Ohio State (No. 49); Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor (No. 50).

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter @CFD22.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft: Where did each player land?

With the 2021 NFL Draft well underway, here's a list of the best remaining draft prospects from NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 prospect rankings. 
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class

With the 2021 NFL Draft just around the corner, Daniel Jeremiah unveils his final prospect rankings of draft season. See where the top players -- including QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones -- land, from No. 1 to No. 150. 
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

There's major movement in Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 2021 NFL Draft's top 50 prospects, including one offensive star climbing to No. 2.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are moving in opposite directions in Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the 2021 NFL Draft's top 50 prospects. 
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2021 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0

Quarterbacks dominate the top of Daniel Jeremiah's initial set of prospect rankings for the 2021 NFL Draft, occupying four of the first 12 slots. Check out the full rundown, 1-50.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Best remaining prospects available

Here are the top remaining players in the 2020 NFL Draft pool, based on NFL Network draft Daniel Jeremiah's rankings of the top 150 prospects.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 150 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft class

With the 2020 NFL Draft just days away, Daniel Jeremiah makes a final update to his draft prospect rankings, this time going 150 players deep. Where do QBs Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm rank on his list?
news

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50: 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings 4.0

With the 2020 NFL Draft set to kick off later this month, Daniel Jeremiah revisits his ranking of the top 50 overall prospects. Two QBs -- including Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts -- are rising up the board ahead of Round 1.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50: 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

After re-examining players coming out of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Daniel Jeremiah updates his ranking of the draft's top 50 prospects. There's major movement, including among QBs.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50: 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

Quarterbacks moved up, down and out on Daniel Jeremiah's updated rankings of the top 50 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Which passer's stock is rising the most ahead of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine?
news

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50: 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0

Receivers dominate Daniel Jeremiah's initial ranking of the 2020 NFL Draft's top 50 prospects, with six -- including Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy -- listed among the first 25 players.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2017 NFL Draft

Defensive players occupy the first five spots in Daniel Jeremiah's initial ranking of the 2017 draft's top 50 prospects, with Myles Garrett leading the list. The top-rated QB? He's listed at No. 15.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW