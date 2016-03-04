Charles Davis' top 50 prospects for 2016 NFL Draft

Last updated: April 26, 2016
1) Jalen Ramsey - DB, Florida State
Ramsey is ultra-talented and the best cornerback or safety in the draft. He won the unofficial "Combine Decathlon".
2) Laremy Tunsil - OT, Ole Miss
Tunsil is the best offensive lineman in the draft. He's strong, quick and agile. He plays with power and speed.
3) Myles Jack - LB, UCLA
Pick a spot on defense, and he will excel. He also played some offense in college, and played well on that side of ball, too.
4) Ezekiel Elliott - RB, Ohio State
There is not much Elliott can't do, both with and without the ball, to make an offense better.
5) Joey Bosa - DE, Ohio State
He's strong, and showed good movement skills at the combine. Bosa plays with power and intensity.
6) DeForest Buckner - DT, Oregon
Despite his extended frame, Buckner plays with excellent strength. He bends well to play with good leverage.
7) Vernon Hargreaves - CB, Florida
Some questioned Hargreaves' speed, but he ran just fine at the combine.
8) Darron Lee - LB, Ohio State
What a show he put on at the combine, confirming his athleticism, which is seen on tape, too.
9) Ronnie Stanley - OT, Notre Dame
Stanley is strong and thick with really good feet and agility. He should be an immediate starter.
10) Reggie Ragland - LB, Alabama
Ragland wants to be a three-down linebacker in the NFL, and he learned a lot of NFL-style defense in college.
11) Jared Goff - QB, Cal
Goff has plenty of experience. I love his ability to process and maneuver in the pocket.
12) Carson Wentz - QB, North Dakota State
Many have Wentz rated as the top QB, and it's understandable. He has the frame, athleticism and presence.
13) Jarran Reed - DT, Alabama
Reed impressed me greatly at the Senior Bowl with his all-out style of play. He will continue to improve as an inside pass rusher.
14) Corey Coleman - WR, Baylor
Coleman's not only fast, but has terrific ball skills downfield.
15) Leonard Floyd - LB, Georgia
Floyd opened some eyes at the combine, and can be dynamic off the edge.
16) Kevin Dodd - DE, Clemson
This is a bit of a projection for Dodd as all of his best play came in 2015 at Clemson. Dodd only played one year of high school football, so his best should be ahead of him.
17) Shaq Lawson - DE, Clemson
I love how hard he plays, and he plays his position with intelligence, too.
18) Eli Apple - CB, Ohio State
Apple proved that he has the speed to run with NFL wide receivers.
19) Laquon Treadwell - WR, Ole Miss
Treadwell uses his strength and good hands to make plays downfield. He will break tackles for extra yardage.
20) Robert Nkemdiche - DT, Ole Miss
Nkemdiche should be rated in the top 10 players in this draft, but some spotty play and off-field issues drop his ranking. But, when he plays to his potential ...
21) Sheldon Rankins - DT, Louisville
Rankins continues to impress. He played a bit dinged up during the season, but had a tremendous
Senior Bowl week.
22) A'Shawn Robinson - DT, Alabama
Robinson can be dominant as an inside rusher. He must keep his throttle wide open.
23) Taylor Decker - OT, Ohio State
Decker was exposed to plenty of offense at Ohio State, and he plays with toughness and smarts.
24) Derrick Henry - RB, Alabama
A running back should not be that big, fast and powerful. He might very well receive first-round consideration.
25) Jack Conklin - OT, Michigan State
I will happily select him as my tag-team partner in a cage match. Conklin showed athleticism and good footwork in combine drills.
26) Will Fuller - WR, Notre Dame
Fuller can fly, but his improved hands during combine drills really caught the eyes of scouts.
27) Andrew Billings - DT, Baylor
We knew Billings was strong, but he made an impression with his movement skills during field drills at the combine.
28) Kamalei Correa - LB, Boise State
I continue to owe my tipster who told me to check Correa out. Looks like a classic "run-and-chase" linebacker who will make plays.
29) Vernon Butler - DT, Louisiana Tech
Butler impressed me at the Senior Bowl ... and his tape impresses, too.
30) Josh Doctson - WR, TCU
Doctson's 4.5 time in the 40 really helped him round out his skills.
31) Ryan Kelly - C, Alabama
What is it about offensive linemen out of Texas A&M? Another Aggie first-round prospect who can play offensive tackle or guard.
32) Mackensie Alexander - CB, Clemson
Alexander is ultra confident, but a lack of interceptions (zero in career) is indeed something to ponder.
33) Noah Spence - DE/OLB, Eastern Kentucky
Spence did not test as well as expected, but pass rushers are always in demand.
34) William Jackson III - CB, Houston
He was awfully impressive at the combine. He battles WRs and has good ball skills.
35) Paxton Lynch - QB, Memphis
Forget the stigma about that quarterbacks can be "too tall." This skyscraper is more than athletic enough, and can spin it.
36) Vonn Bell - S, Ohio State
Bell sat out the combine with an iffy hamstring, but his tape speaks for itself.
37) Devontae Booker - RB, Utah
Booker should have been included in this list a long time ago. That's strictly my fault. He's a high-volume runner, gets stronger as the game progresses and loves to have the ball in his hands in key situations. A knee injury in 2015 set him back, but he's terrific.
38) Kenny Clark - DT, UCLA
Clark is a big run stopper who takes on extra blockers, and can also provide inside pressure.
39) Karl Joseph - S, West Virginia
Joseph was on his way to consensus All-American status until he suffered a knee injury early in the 2015 season. He can run, cover, tackle and loves to make the big pass-breakup hit.
40) Chris Jones - DT, Mississippi State
The more I watch Jones on tape, the more I like his ability to use his hands to create space and shed blockers. He played well against very good competition, too.
41) Emmanuel Ogbah - DE, Oklahoma State
Ogbah got better each year. He was a force off the edge for Oklahoma State, working from both the left and right sides for better matchups, a la Jared Allen during his prime.
42) Austin Johnson - DT, Penn State
Johnson is another very talented defensive tackle in this year's draft. I love his get-off on the snap.
43) Tyler Boyd - WR, Pittsburgh
Boyd ran just fine and caught everything at the combine. He is truly one of my favorite players in this year's draft.
44) Jonathan Bullard - DT, Florida
Bullard is at his best when using his movement skills and quickness to get upfield and into the backfield,
45) Cody Whitehair - OG, Kansas State
Whitehair will need to lock himself in the weight room (just 16 reps on the bench press at the combine), but this college left tackle should transition nicely to guard in the NFL.
46) Artie Burns - CB, Miami (Fla.)
Burns will continue to get better with his footwork. He also shows a good understanding of pattern reading, and the ability to come off of coverage to make good plays on the ball.
47) Sheldon Day - DT, Notre Dame
Day is elusive, quick and has the ability to slither upfield to make plays. He also does a good job of using his hands and leverage to keep blockers off of his legs.
48) Su'a Cravens - LB, USC
Cravens went to college as the top safety in the country and made the move to outside linebacker during his career at USC. Can he be this year's Shaq Thompson-type ... outside-linebacker mindset with some safety-coverage skills?
49) Hunter Henry - TE, Arkansas
The best tight end in this year's class, Henry has a chance to go in the first round to a TE-needy team. He has good hands, runs routes well and keeps improving as a blocker.
