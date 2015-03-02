Around the NFL

Charles Clay hit with Miami Dolphins' transition tag

Mar 02, 2015
The rarely seen transition tag has come into play for the second consecutive offseason.

One year after the Steelers and Browns made pass rusher Jason Worilds and center Alex Macktheir transition players, the Miami Dolphins announced that they have applied the tag to tight end Charles Clay.

Clay will earn $7.071 million for the 2015 season once he signs the transition tender.

Ranked No. 32 on Around The NFL's list of the Top 101 Free Agents, Clay is coming off a disappointing season in which he battled lingering knee and hamstring injuries.

Clay, 26, was a surprise addition to NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2014 list after producing 69 receptions for 759 and seven total touchdowns in a breakout 2013 season.

The Dolphins were forced to wield the transition tag with rumors swirling that the Broncos and division-rival Bills were salivating at the prospect of adding the versatile H-back.

Because Clay also lines up in the backfield as a fullback, he was viewed as an intriguing lead-blocker for Gary Kubiak's zone-blocking scheme as well as Greg Roman's power scheme.

With Brian Hartline and Brandon Gibsonalready jettisoned -- and Mike Wallacenext on the chopping block -- retaining Clay along with promising second-year wide receiver Jarvis Landry provides a semblance of stability for Ryan Tannehill.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

