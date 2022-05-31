Around the NFL

Charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dismissed 

Published: May 31, 2022 at 11:38 AM
Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will no longer be facing charges stemming from his May 12 arrest.

The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer against Jeudy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported.

The judge has since signed off on the DA's motion to dismiss the charges against Jeudy, per Pelissero.

In a statement obtained by Pelissero, Jeudy's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said, "When I reviewed the evidence, I felt there was never a crime that had been committed and Jerry should never have been charged."

Jeudy was arrested on May 12 on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. Second-degree criminal tampering in Colorado means tampering with another person's property "with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance." The domestic violence enhancer is based on Jeudy's relationship with the accuser.

Following his arrest, Jeudy spent one night in jail before posting $1,500 bond. Arapahoe County Court Judge Chantel Contiguglia said that there was no threat of physical violence in a May 13 hearing, but did find probable cause on the charge of criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer.

Jeudy, 23, was fully cooperative once taken into custody and throughout the proceedings. Pelissero notes that it is still possible Jeudy faces discipline from the NFL.

"We've been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," an NFL spokesman said in a statement obtained by Pelissero.

Jeudy, a 15th overall pick of the Broncos in 2020, has played in 26 games over his first two years in the league, totaling 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns.

