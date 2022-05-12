Around the NFL

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested on misdemeanor criminal tampering charges

Published: May 12, 2022 at 04:57 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday on second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer, the Arapahoe County (Colo.) Sheriff's Office announced.

Jeudy, 23, was taken into custody around noon local time and is on a no-bond hold. Jeudy must remain in jail until he sees a judge, who can then issue a restraining order. His hearing is expected to take place within the next 24 hours.

Second-degree criminal tampering in Colorado means tampering with another person's property "with intent to cause injury, inconvenience, or annoyance." The domestic violence enhancer is based on Jeudy's relationship with the accuser.

"We are aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information," the Broncos said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's James Palmer.

Jeudy, a 15th overall pick of the Broncos in 2020, has played in 26 games over his first two years in the league, totaling 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns.

Denver begins voluntary organized team activities on May 23.

