Chargers WR Davis out vs. Chiefs because of flu that hit team

Published: Oct 25, 2009 at 07:10 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- San Diego Chargers wide receiver Buster Davis is inactive for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a flu bug that also hit some of his teammates.

Chargers running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Jacob Hester and linebacker Jyles Tucker were in uniform Sunday after missing practice Thursday because of the flu. Cornerback Antonio Cromartie, who injured his knee during practice Thursday, also was in the lineup.

Linebacker Kevin Burnett, safety C.J. Spillman, center Nick Hardwick and guard Tyronne Green were out for San Diego.

Inactives for Kansas City included tackle Branden Albert, who missed his second consecutive game with a left ankle injury, wide receiver Bobby Engram and safety Jarrad Page.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants HC Joe Judge: OC Jason Garrett, DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays

The Giants went winless in September. If New York's fortunes are going to change soon, it won't be the result of a staff shakeup. Amid questions about his coordinators, Judge told reporters Monday that OC Jason Garrett and DC Patrick Graham will continue calling plays. Naturally, he was asked why.
news

Fact or fiction: Rams team to beat in NFC? Bills most complete AFC squad? Ben Roethlisberger finished?

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers the biggest threat to the Rams' NFC supremacy? Can Pete Carroll's Seahawks break out of their funk? Has Ben Roethlisberger lost the fight against Father Time? Adam Schein separates fact from fiction across the NFL.
news

Josh Gordon, reinstated by NFL, signing with Chiefs

Josh Gordon is back in football and headed to Kansas City. The 30-year-old receiver was reinstated by the league on Sunday and tweeted Monday that he is joining the reigning AFC champion Chiefs.
news

Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 4 of 2021 NFL season

Michael F. Florio breaks down which players you should target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW