Chargers WR Davis out vs. Chiefs because of flu that hit team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- San Diego Chargers wide receiver Buster Davis is inactive for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a flu bug that also hit some of his teammates.
Chargers running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Jacob Hester and linebacker Jyles Tucker were in uniform Sunday after missing practice Thursday because of the flu. Cornerback Antonio Cromartie, who injured his knee during practice Thursday, also was in the lineup.
Linebacker Kevin Burnett, safety C.J. Spillman, center Nick Hardwick and guard Tyronne Green were out for San Diego.
Inactives for Kansas City included tackle Branden Albert, who missed his second consecutive game with a left ankle injury, wide receiver Bobby Engram and safety Jarrad Page.
