Chargers vs. Rams among notable preseason games

Get pumped, football fans, for our preseason extravaganza!
Let's dive a bit deeper into the national TV schedule.
First the list (all times Eastern):
Preseason Week 2:
Preseason Week 3:
We knew the Hall of Fame Game matchup, which will be played for the first time on the Thursday before inductions into Canton take place Saturday. With Jerry Jones and Kurt Warner being inducted, the Cards-Cowboys matchup makes sense. Each team will play five preseason games this year.
As the late, great Dennis Green once told us, the third game of the preseason holds most of the juice.
The battle of Los Angeles is the highlight of the Week 3 slate with the Rams hosting the Chargers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. We should have a better idea how much Jared Goff has grown under new coach Sean McVay after the August tussle.
The biggest question of the week likely will be which game will mark Tony Romo's debut for CBS. Would it be the Saturday matchup in L.A.? Or will the network place their No. 1 duo in Seattle for the Friday prime-time tilt between the Seahawks and Chiefs? Whichever game the network decides will surely draw eyeballs to see how the ex-Cowboys quarterback fairs in his first game under the bright lights.
All 65 preseason games will air on NFL Network this August, including select live contests, which will be announced at a later date.