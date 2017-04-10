NFL releases 2017 preseason schedule

The NFL released the entire 2017 preseason schedule Monday. The 65-game slate features eight nationally televised matchups, including a game between the Chargers and Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2017 preseason will kick off Thursday, Aug. 3 (NBC, 8 p.m. ET), in Canton, Ohio, when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals in the annual Hall of Fame Game. All preseason games will be shown on NFL Network.

2017 preseason national television schedule (all times Eastern)

Hall of Fame Game (Canton, Ohio)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (NBC, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 3

Preseason Week 2 (August 17-21)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 17

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns (ESPN, 8 p.m.) Monday, Aug. 21

Preseason Week 3 (August 24-27)

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks (CBS, 8 p.m.) Friday, Aug. 25

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams (CBS, 8 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 26

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans (FOX, 1 p.m.) Sunday, Aug. 27

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins (FOX, 4:30 p.m.) Sunday, Aug. 27

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (NBC, 8 p.m.) Sunday, Aug. 27

2017 preseason week-by-week schedule

WEEK 1: AUG. 10-14

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets

Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens

WEEK 2: AUGUST 17-21

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

New York Jets at Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars

WEEK 3: AUGUST 24-27

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions

New York Jets at New York Giants

Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

WEEK 4: AUG. 31-SEPT. 1

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers