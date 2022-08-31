Chargers sign veteran running back Sony Michel

Sony Michel is headed back to Los Angeles.

The veteran running back is signing with the Chargers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday. The Chargers later officially announced the signing. L.A. waived running back Larry Rountree III in a corresponding move.

Michel spent the offseason with the Dolphins, but he was part of Tuesday's cuts as the Dolphins set their initial 53-man roster.

Michel, a 2018 first-round pick by the Patriots, spent the 2021 season with the Rams, starting seven games and finishing the year with 845 yards and five total touchdowns.

Michel saw his usage drop during the postseason after Cam Akers returned earlier than expected from a torn Achilles.