Chargers-Titans quicktake

Published: Dec 25, 2009 at 01:57 PM

It was over when ...

  Phillip Rivers improved his December record as the 
 Chargers' starting QB to 18-0.

(John Russell / Associated Press)

Titans QB Vince Young committed his third tunrover, an interception by Chargers FS Eric Weddle with 2:56 remaining in the third quarter. Three minutes later, on the first play of the fourth quarter, RB Darren Sproles scored his third touchdown to give San Diego a 42-10 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Game ball

Not to be forgotten in the most valuable player conversation, Chargers QB Phillip Rivers was efficient and outstanding. He finished the game 21 of 27 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, spreading the ball around to nine different receivers and completing seven passes of more than 20 yards in what was essentially three quarters of play. The Chargers are now 18-0 in December with Rivers as their starter.

Key Stat

The Titans could not afford to stumble out of the gates, but they did by committing two turnovers -- which led to 14 Chargers points -- and eight penalties that cost them 61 yards during the first half. San Diego was eight of 11 (72 percent) on third-down conversions in the game.

Noteworthy

Titans RB Chris Johnson rushed for 142 yards (10th-straight over 100 yards) and a touchdown and had three catches for 37 yards. Johnson now has 2,355 total yards from scrimmage, 74 shy of Marshall Faulk's single-season record in 1999. Johnson improved his league-leading rushing total to 1,872 yards. ... Sproles scored three touchdowns on seven touches (five rushes for 38 yards, two catches for 23). ... LaDainian Tomlinson rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns. ... The Chargers won their seventh straight against the Titans.

