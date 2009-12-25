Chargers-Titans quicktake

It was over when ...
Phillip Rivers improved his December record as the
Chargers' starting QB to 18-0.
(John Russell / Associated Press)
Titans QB Vince Young committed his third tunrover, an interception by Chargers FS Eric Weddle with 2:56 remaining in the third quarter. Three minutes later, on the first play of the fourth quarter, RB Darren Sproles scored his third touchdown to give San Diego a 42-10 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Game ball
Not to be forgotten in the most valuable player conversation, Chargers QB Phillip Rivers was efficient and outstanding. He finished the game 21 of 27 for 264 yards and two touchdowns, spreading the ball around to nine different receivers and completing seven passes of more than 20 yards in what was essentially three quarters of play. The Chargers are now 18-0 in December with Rivers as their starter.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
Titans RB Chris Johnson rushed for 142 yards (10th-straight over 100 yards) and a touchdown and had three catches for 37 yards. Johnson now has 2,355 total yards from scrimmage, 74 shy of Marshall Faulk's single-season record in 1999. Johnson improved his league-leading rushing total to 1,872 yards. ... Sproles scored three touchdowns on seven touches (five rushes for 38 yards, two catches for 23). ... LaDainian Tomlinson rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns. ... The Chargers won their seventh straight against the Titans.