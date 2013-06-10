Chargers thank San Diego; Ravens reflect; Monday's NFL news

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/kick returner Jacoby Jones makes a return appearance on today's "NFL AM" after his great "Dancing With the Stars" run and last week's trip to the White House and Super Bowl ring party. Plus, free-agent linebacker and member of the 2012 Ravens Brendan Ayanbadejo joins us live in studio. Get a head start on the day's football talk beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
» San Diego Chargers players, Charger Girls and members of the Chargers organization will be out in force throughout San Diego County today thanking fans for their support as part of Thank You San Diego Day. Quarterback Philip Rivers talks about the team's outreach on "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Plus all the latest news from around the NFL.
» "NFL Total Access" and Around The League have launched their "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Up today: The Tennessee Titans.
» NFL.com's 2013 fantasy football coverage is off and running: See our lists of the top 25 fantasy players and the top 10 players to avoid, plus check out Michael Fabiano's 20 Fantasy Football Lessons Learned from 2012.
» With the weather heating up, harken back to the coldest (and perhaps the greatest) game in NFL history as NFL Network revisits "The Ice Bowl" -- the 1967 NFL Championship Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers -- at 8 p.m. ET.
