Chargers take long week to recover, physically and mentally

Published: Nov 14, 2011 at 06:37 PM

Seven Chargers players, including six starters, skipped Monday's light workout. It was the first practice since the Chargers lost to the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night and fell to 4-5.

The Chargers took the weekend off and returned mentally refreshed, but head coach Norv Turner said left guard Kris Dielman won't be able to return Sunday against Chicago as he continues to recover from a concussion suffered Oct. 23 at the New York Jets.

Vincent Brown

"There's stuff you got to take care of," McNeill said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "You're always concerned any time anything happens to you. They've got great specialists, and that's why I'm going to make sure I'm playing it as safely as possible."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

