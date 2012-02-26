Chargers' Smith ends speculation on Spikes' future with team

Published: Feb 26, 2012 at 08:59 AM

San Diego general manager A.J. Smith bluntly ended speculation about linebacker Takeo Spikes' future with the Chargers, telling U-T San Diego on Saturday that the defensive captain will be with the team in 2012 for his second season with the 'Bolts and his 15th season overall in the NFL.

"Save yourself some time and ink," Smith said while in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. "Takeo Spikes isn't going anywhere. He will be a Charger this season. We are very fortunate to have him as part of this situation. He's a true professional in every sense of the word and brings a veteran presence in our locker room."

Spikes, a 35-year-old scheduled to earn $2.8 million next season, led the Chargers with 106 total tackles while starting every game in 2011 despite biceps and back injuries and a concussion.

Smith did not address whether Spikes might have to restructure his contract.

