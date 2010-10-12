Chargers sign WR Goodman from practice squad

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers signed receiver Richard Goodman from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.
The addition of Goodman apparently is an attempt to shore up the Chargers' porous special teams. Goodman played well during the preseason as a kickoff returner and on kick coverage.
The Chargers have given up two kickoff returns and one punt return for touchdowns this season. Two of their punts were blocked in a loss Sunday at Oakland, with one bouncing through the end zone for a safety and the other returned for a touchdown.
San Diego (2-3) plays Sunday at St. Louis (2-3).
