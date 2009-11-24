Chargers sign veteran OT Runyan to replace injured Clary

Published: Nov 24, 2009 at 03:24 PM

The San Diego Chargers placed right tackle Jeromey Clary on injured reserve Tuesday and signed free agent Jon Runyan to take his roster spot.

Clary injured a ligament in his left ankle during Sunday's 32-3 victory at Denver.

Runyan hasn't played since the end of last season. He wasn't re-signed by the Philadelphia Eagles after having microfracture surgery on his right knee.

Runyan never missed a game in nine years with the Eagles, starting 192 consecutive regular-season games. He turns 36 on Friday.

Chargers general manager A.J. Smith and coach Norv Turner didn't immediately return calls seeking comment Tuesday night. However, Smith did issue a statement in the news release announcing the move, saying: "We are very fortunate that a player of Jon's experience and ability was available at this time. He is an outstanding competitor, and I have always admired the physical, nasty approach he brings to the field every game. He will be added to the mix and we will move forward."

During his 13-year NFL career, Runyan has played in two Super Bowls (XXXIV with the Tennessee Titans following the 1999 season and XXXIX with the Eagles following the 2004 season), five conference championship games and the 2002 Pro Bowl.

Earlier this month, Runyan said he's considering running for Congress in New Jersey's 3rd District.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

