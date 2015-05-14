Chargers sign first-round pick Melvin Gordon

Around the NFL

The Chargers now have their entire 2015 draft class under contract.

Melvin Gordon, the No. 15 overall draft pick, arrived in San Diego and signed his rookie contract with the team on Thursday, the Chargers announced on Friday. The deal is for four years worth $10.67 million with a $6 million signing bonus, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Gordon's signing completes the Chargers' draft class, as second-round linebacker Denzel Perryman, third-round cornerback Craig Mager, fifth-round linebacker Kyle Emanuel and sixth-round defensive end Darius Philon all signed earlier this week. All are expected to participate in this weekend's rookie minicamp.

In his last two seasons at Wisconsin, Gordon rushed for 4,196 yards and 41 scores. He also had three receiving touchdowns.

"Stronger than people think," NFL Media's Mike Mayock has said of Gordon, citing shades of Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

The rookie is expected to be the starter at running back, after veteran Ryan Mathews signed with the Eagles in March.

