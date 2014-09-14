Chargers say Richard Sherman was 'exposed'

The Chargersbeat the Seahawks on Sunday by throwing on them. Philip Rivers even threw some of the passes at Richard Sherman. (Unlike Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.)
Rivers' relative success caused multiple Chargers players to call Sherman "exposed" after the game, according to U-T San Diego.
Sherman didn't speak with the media after the game, but he does read the internet.
Sherman has a point, but his facts seem a little off. The Chargers threw at him at least four times in the first two and a half quarters, and completed all four passes for 56 yards. We don't believe that Rivers threw at Sherman after that.
This game wasn't an indictment on the Seahawks' defense; it was more of a celebration by Rivers and Antonio Gates. There is no defense for the perfectly timed pass.
