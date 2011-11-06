Chargers RB Mathews, WR Floyd out against Packers

San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews will sit out Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, coach Norv Turner told NFL Network's Alex Flanagan.
The Chargers made it official before kickoff, when Mathews was among seven players on the inactive list.
San Diego will also be without wide receiver Malcolm Floyd, who had been questionable with a hip injury.
Mathews was listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury. He didn't practice all week after suffering the injury late in last Monday's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Running back Mike Tolbert, who missed the game against the Chiefs because of his own groin injury, is active. Tolbert, who practiced all week, was listed as probable.
Other inactives include: Na'il Diggs, Kris Dielman, Everette Brown, Luis Castillo, and Shaun Phillips.