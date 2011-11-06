Chargers RB Mathews, WR Floyd out against Packers

Published: Nov 06, 2011 at 04:40 AM

San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews will sit out Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, coach Norv Turner told NFL Network's Alex Flanagan.

The Chargers made it official before kickoff, when Mathews was among seven players on the inactive list.

San Diego will also be without wide receiver Malcolm Floyd, who had been questionable with a hip injury.

Mathews was listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury. He didn't practice all week after suffering the injury late in last Monday's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Running back Mike Tolbert, who missed the game against the Chiefs because of his own groin injury, is active. Tolbert, who practiced all week, was listed as probable.

Other inactives include: Na'il Diggs, Kris Dielman, Everette Brown, Luis Castillo, and Shaun Phillips.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Sunday game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader. The candidate? Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
news

VIDEO: The Digital Athlete and How it's Revolutionizing Player Health & Safety

news

RB Index: Who is the NFL's next great running back? Plus, the final top-15 rankings at the position

Who is the NFL's NEXT great running back? Maurice Jones-Drew has his eye on one bruising rusher who could be poised for a monster season in 2022. Plus, a final ranking of the top 15 RBs of this season.
news

2022 NFL Draft: 10 prospects who will boost their stock at Senior Bowl

With the Senior Bowl just around the corner, Chad Reuter provides a look at 10 NFL draft prospects who he expects to shine at the annual all-star game. Which QB will be on the rise after a week in Mobile, Ala.?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW