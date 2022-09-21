Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day

Justin Herbert's rib cartilage fracture didn't prevent him from going through his usual Wednesday routine. How that impacts his status for Sunday remains to be seen.

Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' official practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.

"Justin is day to day. I think he's gotten a lot of rest since the last game, but I think the nature of the week is certainly going to be a case-by-case, day-by-day basis," Staley said. "I know that he's feeling more comfortable. I know that he was able to do some light throwing, some rotational work, but we're just going to take it day by day and see where his comfort level is and truly trust him and let him be the guide of where we're at and make sure we're prepare either way."

Herbert was injured during a Week 2 loss against the Chiefs when he took a hard hit to the ribs late in the fourth quarter.

Herbert's injury is one that will affect every aspect of daily life, because as NFL Network's Bridget Condon detailed during a Wednesday appearance onNFL NOW, one cannot consistently rest their core, especially when attempting to throw a football. That means Herbert's status will likely rely as much on pain tolerance as anything, but as we learned in the Thursday night game against Kansas City, the kid is pretty tough.