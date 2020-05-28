Around the NFL

Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert

Sometimes returning to college can underscore warts in a quarterback prospect as scouts pick apart his game. Time and time again, we've seen projected early-round signal-callers' draft stock plummet after an extra season as an amateur.

Others, however, can benefit from an extra year without the professional pressure.

New Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton believes first-round pick Justin Herbert belongs in the latter group.

"The combination of size, athletic ability and arm talent (is intriguing), but more importantly, he's had a ton of experience playing in games," Hamilton said, via the team's official website. "It really helped him staying an extra year at Oregon. He has over 1,200 pass attempts in college and you can't teach experience. When it's time for him to play once he's acclimated to the speed of the NFL game and has a good understanding of what NFL defenses are trying to do, I think the sky's the limit."

Herbert compiled statistical gains from his junior to senior season while owning the physical traits of a pro quarterback that made the Chargers comfortable picking the Oregon QB with the No. 6 overall pick.

While Hamilton, who has already expressed admiration for Herbert's off-field work ethic, noted that the experience could help the QB compete for the starting job from the onset, the wonky offseason could keep Herbert off the field for a longer spell.

With on-field work curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyrod Taylor has the leg up in any competition. The veteran knows the type of system coach Anthony Lynn wants to run and has the faith of the coaching staff.

"It's helpful, especially under the circumstances," Hamilton said of Taylor. "In a non-traditional offseason, familiarity with all the above is going to be important. We're going to lose a large portion of time that we would have on the grass because we're not able to have a traditional offseason. It's going to be very important that Tyrod's understanding and familiarity with coach Lynn and our system, that that carries over to the rest of the guys in the huddle. His poise impresses me. I've been watching him from afar for quite some time, and I've always been impressed with his ability to go out and make plays and more importantly, help his team win games."

The situation in L.A. appears similar to the one Taylor experienced in Cleveland two years ago alongside Baker Mayfield. The veteran should get the first snaps under center. If he leads the Chargers to victories and keeps them in the playoff hunt, he should retain the job. The moment he falters, Herbert should enter. With a playoff-ready roster, Taylor has a chance to keep the job a lot longer than most bridge quarterbacks do fending off first-round picks.

Related Content

30.40 fantasy points
news

Jaguars OC Gruden wants to utilize D.J. Chark more from slot

Wide receiver D.J. Chark became a go-to target for the Jaguars last year. This year, new OC Jay Gruden has ideas about how to make him even more effective for Jacksonville.
Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings
news

Redskins OC impressed by QB Haskins during virtual meetings

Scott Turner noted this week on a conference call that he's been impressed with the second-year signal-caller's mental acuity during Washington's Zoom sessions. 
Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter
news

Raiders LB Kwiatkoski 'can't wait' to prove he's a full-time starter

After four years in Chicago as a backup linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski earned a starting role with the Las Vegas Raiders once signing a free-agent deal, and the 27-year-old is fixated on proving himself. 
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs in pursuit during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 28-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Jadeveon Clowney in no rush to sign with a team

The month of May is in its final days and DE Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent, but is in no hurry to sign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Aaron Jones aims to be 'Packer for life' entering contract year

The Green Bay Packers have a decision to make on RB Aaron Jones. With his rookie deal set to expire after 2020, the rising star said he "would love to be a lifelong Packer."
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns defeated the Steelers, 21-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Mayfield: Browns' time 'to do our thing instead of talking about it'

The Browns QB has intentionally remained quiet in the months following the team's most disappointing season in over a decade, but Mayfield spoke for the first time this offseason on Wednesday.
Referee Craig Wrolstad, center, looks at a monitor during an official review of a play in the first half of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
news

Sky judge proposals withdrawn ahead of league meeting

Both "sky judge" proposals are being withdrawn prior to Thursday's virtual meeting on rule changes, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Ric Tapia/NFL)
news

McCarthy: Dak Prescott has been in contact despite 'business situation'

With new coach Mike McCarthy comes a new offense. That makes Dak Prescott's contract situation an even more pressing issue for the Cowboys. McCarthy said he has been in contact with Prescott, however.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt rushes in to apply pressure in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won, 51-31. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Texans DE J.J. Watt not currently seeking contract extension

J.J. Watt currently has two years left on his contract, but no guaranteed money. That situation, however, does not mean the Texans star defender is looking for a new deal.
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst (74) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Jets 42-21. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Roundup: Saints agree to terms with veteran OL James Hurst

The Saints added some depth to their offensive line. Former Ravens swing lineman James Hurst has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with New Orleans. He will miss the first four games of 2020 because of a suspension.
Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down
news

Onside kick alternative tweaked again, now an untimed down

The onside kick alternative, which will be voted on Thursday, has been modified again. Tom Pelissero reports the attempt can only be exercised in regulation, not overtime, and the down would be untimed.
