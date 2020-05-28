Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton: 'Sky's the limit' for Justin Herbert

Herbert compiled statistical gains from his junior to senior season while owning the physical traits of a pro quarterback that made the Chargers comfortable picking the Oregon QB with the No. 6 overall pick.

While Hamilton, who has already expressed admiration for Herbert's off-field work ethic, noted that the experience could help the QB compete for the starting job from the onset, the wonky offseason could keep Herbert off the field for a longer spell.

With on-field work curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyrod Taylor has the leg up in any competition. The veteran knows the type of system coach Anthony Lynn wants to run and has the faith of the coaching staff.

"It's helpful, especially under the circumstances," Hamilton said of Taylor. "In a non-traditional offseason, familiarity with all the above is going to be important. We're going to lose a large portion of time that we would have on the grass because we're not able to have a traditional offseason. It's going to be very important that Tyrod's understanding and familiarity with coach Lynn and our system, that that carries over to the rest of the guys in the huddle. His poise impresses me. I've been watching him from afar for quite some time, and I've always been impressed with his ability to go out and make plays and more importantly, help his team win games."